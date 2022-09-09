Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Sheila Ann Ritter, 44, of Harleton was arrested and charged with violation of a court order revoke child support on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kenneth Harley Breland Jr., 66, of Longview was arrested and charged with expired driver’s license and expired registration on Wednesday.
- Larry Wayne Francis, 62, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Omar Suazo Garmendia, 39, of Dallas was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Wednesday.
- Shakeem Latravion Jackson, 20, of Hallsvile was arrested and charged with br/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, br/theft of firearm and two Gregg County warrants on Wednesday.
- Desiree Faith Jean Reed, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a Smith County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
- Sam Smith V, 23, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with violation of probation/aggravated robbery (two counts), bond forfeiture/unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
- Richard Alan Vanderslice, 58, of Longview was arrested and charged with parole violation, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
Mangus Richard Welch, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license expired on Wednesday.