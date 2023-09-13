Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Luis Cano, 44, of Marshall was arrested Monday for no drivers license and driving with an open container.
Jeffery James Creel, 40, of Marshall was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz, and a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of a firearm was reported Tuesday on Frank Street in Marshall.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jennie Rae Dames, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Almarier Tosheana Louis, 30, was arrested Monday on warrants from another agency.
Jamie Antonique Marshall Jr. 25, was arrested Monday for theft of a firearm.
Natalie Nicole Mathis, 39, was arrested on Monday for a driving while intoxicated third or more times.
Amanda Ann Waide, 36, was arrested and charged for abandoning or endangering the welfare of a child.
Jenifer E Whiteside, 37, was arrested and charged with operating an unregistered, or improperly registered vehicle.
Donald Ray Williams, 53, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions.