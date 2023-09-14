Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Brecandre Dontrell Thompson, 31, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass was reported on Tuesday on N East End Blvd.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Tuesday on W Rusk St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Julian Diaz, 49, was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Santiago Garcia, 21, was arrested Tuesday for driving while intoxicated.
Kolby Devon McGlothin, 23, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.