Seven Marshall men were arrested on drug charges Thursday after police executed a search warrant on Brown Street in Marshall, officials said.
Members of the Marshall Police Department Special Response Team, the Harrison County Emergency Response team and other members of both departments executed a warrant around 1:30 p.m. Thursday as a result of an investigation from the Joint Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force.
Police said the search warrant was executed without incident and resulted in seven arrests and the recovery of illegal drugs and a firearm.
The following people were arrested as a result of the search warrant:
Garry Dawayne Powell Jr., 21, of Marshall was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and warrants for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, bond forfeiture/terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, evading arrest or detention.
Anthony Lamont Williams, 44 of Marshall, was arrested on a charge of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.
Reginald Fulton, 42 of Marshall was arrested on a charge of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.
Brandon Earl Howard, 33 of Marshall was arrested on a charge of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.
Willie Earl Brown, 55 of Marshall was arrested on a charge of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.
Angelo Maurice Warren, 60 of Marshall was arrested on a charge of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.
Connie Sue Fleet, 52 of Marshall was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Joe Nathan Crawford, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery on Thursday.
- Tyler Pilkington, 29, of Tatum was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 1400 block of East Crockett Street, Thursday
- Missing person, 2600 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Micheal William Daughtry, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and a Smith County warrant for assault interfere/reck with breath/circulation family member with previous conviction
on Thursday.