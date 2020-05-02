At 9:40 p.m. Thursday evening, troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on FM-1999 at FM-9 in Harrison County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, Jeffery Mac Martin, 52, of Waskom and his passenger Lonnie Martin, 53, of Karnack were traveling north on FM-9.
At that same time, the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Richard Phillips, 54, of Shreveport and his passenger Melanie Hubbard, 48, of Shreveport were traveling east on FM-1999. Martin entered the roadway of FM-1999, failing to yield the right of way to the motorcycle.
The motorcycle struck the driver’s side door ejecting both riders. Another vehicle, a 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Hannah Marter, 21, of Ashley AR Unit 3 was westbound on FM-1999 and struck the ejected riders.
Judge Oswalt pronounced Hubbard at the scene and she was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Phillips was transported to LSU – Medical Center in Shreveport where he later died.
The driver and passenger in the Ford were treated and released at the scene.
The reports shows the driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Brittany Nicole Adams was arrested April 30 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and a warrant from Franklin Parish for an insufficient funds check.
Dale Eugene Flanagan was arrested April 30 on charges of reckless driving, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Cheri Ann Graugnard was arrested April 30 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Audie James Woodall was arrested April 30 on agg. assault causes serious bodily injury.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a habitation was reported April 30 in Marshall when household goods were stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jeffery Paul Fitch, 38, of Marshall was arrested April 30 on two Harrison County warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A simple assault was reported April 30 in the 700 block of Compress Street.
A burglary of a habitation was reported April 30 in the 1000 block of Calloway Street.
A theft of property more than $100 and less than $750 was reported April 30 in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard.