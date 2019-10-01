A traffic light at the intersection of Loop 390 and Texas 154 (Van Zandt Street) in Marshall will be switched on beginning Thursday, the Texas Department of Trasnportation said.
“The signal light has the flashing yellow arrow light and video detection that will identify traffic approaching the intersection and change the signal accordingly to help traffic move more efficiently,” Rebecca Wells, a district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta, said.
The project was requested by Marshall city officials last year, with the city contributing $80,000. The project itself is designed to improve safety along Loop 390.
In addition to the new light, the project also includes the addition of left turn lanes and additional street lights. Striping Technology of Tyler was awarded a $284,476 for the project.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Emanuel Sanchez, 27, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license on Friday.
- Adolfo Cazares, 26, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license on Friday.
- Shamika Pleshette Rose, 39, of Jefferson was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Samantha Renea King, 32, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
- Francine Raynette Robertson, 32, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on Saturday.
- Eduardo Salazar, 23, of Marshall was arrested on charges of no liability insurance and no valid driver’s license on Friday.
- Luther Ray Rudd, 56, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while license invalid on Saturday.
- Emanuel Sanchez, 27, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
- Brian La’Keith Burrell, 34, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of theft under $100 on Sunday.
- Sara Marinne Griffin, 39, of Woodlawn was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Sunday.
- Miriam Marie Black, 44, of Marshall was arrested on charges of public intoxication and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
- Sampson Delord Williams, 21, of Shreveport was arrested on a charge of evading arrest/detention on Saturday.
- Richard Lee Christopher, 17, of Marshall was arrested on Harrison County warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
- Clifford Ray Anderson, 37, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of habitation, 2100 block of Marianne Street, Friday
- Theft, 3500 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
- Assault, 1400 block of Paula Street, Friday
- Assault family violence, 1600 block of West Rusk Street, Friday
- Theft of property, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Evading arrest/detention, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, 1200 block of West Houston Street, Sunday
- Criminal mischief, 1400 block of Johnson Street, Sunday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, intersection of West Pinecrest and Billups, Sunday
- Motor vehicle theft, 0 block of Tiger Drive
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
The following incidents were reported Monday for the last 24-hour shift of the Marshall Fire Department:
- 13 emergency medical calls
- 1 motor vehicle collision
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Trevor Lynn Driskell, 18, of Hallsville was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Friday.
- Matthew Dillon George, 27, of Longview was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Friday.
- Rema Amer Morgan, 29, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault family violence by contact on Friday.
- Jalen Shaquille Jawon Parish, 25, of McCool, Michigan was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Kendrick Washington, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of a vehicle, Marshall, Friday: Gun and cash stolen from vehicle.
- Burglary of a vehicle, Longview, Sunday: Guns, cash and wallet stolen.
- Burglary of a building, Longview, Sunday: Storage shed entered without consent.
- Assault family violence, Harleton, Monday: Woman assaulted by boyfriend.