Staff Reports
Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday on a violation of an emergency management plan by the Marshall Police Department.
Deonte Keeair Jordan, 22, of Marshall, and Jerrold Deshane Maze, 18, also of Marshall, were arrested on charges of violation of an emergency management plan. Maze was also charged with with possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
A violation of an emergency plan is punishable by a fine of $1,000 and confinement in jail not to exceed 180 days.
On an unrelated charge, Jiveon Rena Gray, 24, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of riot participation and two Harrison County warrants.
More information on these arrests will be available on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A violation of an emergency management plan was reported March 8 in the 1900 block of Herbert Street.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported March 8 in the 200 block of West Houston Street.
No reports were received from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.