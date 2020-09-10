A drug bust in the 200 block of Hays Road resulted in two arrests on Wednesday.
“On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members executed a search warrant at 298 Hays Road in Marshall,” HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher reported.
Fletcher said the search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by HCSO narcotic investigators.
“The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approx. 30.9 grams of methamphetamines, prescription pills, (a) prohibited short barrel shotgun and the recovery of a stolen firearm out of Henderson PD,” he noted.
Arrested were 37-year-old Brandi Rushton, of Marshall, and 40-year-old Calvin Manning, of Marshall. Both were booked into the Harrison County jail for possession of a controlled substance PG 1> = 4G<200G, prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm, and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.
“This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available,” said Fletcher.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a building was reported Sept. 8 on McPhail when a subject’s shop was burglarized. Items stolen included a Lincoln welder, a tool box with tools, welding leads, floor creeper, paint sprayer, grinder, tack stands and value spring comp.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Sabastain Vontario Anthony was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of aggravated robbery.
Christopher Leobardo Guffey was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of violating probation on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Tina Ann Hudson was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than .15.
Christopher Michael Jackson was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lajuana Hortman Lewis was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of hinder secure creditors more than $750, less than $2,500.
James Aaron Riggins was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of a burglary of a coin operated collection machine. He was also arrested on the same charge out of Marshall PD.
Raelun Cornell Stephens was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of failure to drive in a single lane, driving while license invalid and class C assault.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tracy Denise Williams, 43, was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle, an HCSO warrant and three traffic related incidents/violations.
Melaine Morgan Loden, 40, was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.
Christian Matthew Denison, 39, was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750 and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident violation was reported Sept. 8 on East Travis and South East End.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Sept. 8 at Legends Social Club.
A theft under $100 was reported Sept. 8 in the 300 block of North East End Boulevard.
A possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram was reported in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive.