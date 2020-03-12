Two arrests were made Tuesday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Woodlawn.
On March 10 at approximately 8:30 a.m. the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team along with a Marshall PD SWAT member executed a search warrant at 965 Baker Bridge Rd. in Woodlawn, according to information released by HCSO.
The search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic investigators. The warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of marijuana, cocaine and 11 firearms. $1,200 in cash was also seized.
Fred Weathersby, 44, of Marshall and Trini Hill, 50, of Marshall were both arrested at the scene. Weathersby is booked into the Harrison County jail for Possession of Controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hill is booked into the jail for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information may be released when it becomes available, HCSO said.
Fatality accident reported Wednesday on I20
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of a fatal wreck on Interstate 20 near Longview that stalled traffic on Wednesday afternoon.
DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said the two-vehicle wreck involved a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the 604 mile marker.
According to a photographer at the scene, traffic was backed up to the Loop 281 exit on I-20.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ramod Ashun Cole was arrested March 10 on charges of evading arrest or detention.
Kevin Glen Moore was arrested March 10 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, three counts of driving with license invalid, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, display expired license plate and backed so as to interfere or without safety.
Correando Darnel Thompson was arrested March 10 for driving while intoxicated 2nd.
Ashley Michele Vaughn was arrested March 10 for abandon endangering child criminal negligence.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported March 9 in Marshall when a vehicle left for repairs was taken without consent.
A criminal mischief was reported March 10 in Longview when a vehicle window was broken.
A theft was reported March 10 in Longview when a vehicle’s rims and tires were stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Russell Key Jacobs, 29, of Marshall was arrested March 10 on charges of drunkeness.
Martin Lopez, 29, of Marshall was arrested March 10 on a Federal Warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
No incidents were reported in the past 24 hours.