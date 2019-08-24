JEFFERSON — A two-vehicle crash in Jefferson claimed the life of one person Friday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Troopers responded around 1:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Texas 43 south of Lewis Chapel Road, about 12 miles from Jefferson, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark reported Friday.
The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Texas 43 and struck the back of a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Clarence Whitaker, 61, of Jefferson, who was also traveling northbound.
“The impact caused the Chevrolet to go into a side skid and travel off the roadway to the left where it rolled several times before coming to rest,” said Dark. “The Ford traveled off the roadway to the right where it continued until striking a tree and becoming engulfed in flames.”
The driver of the Ford was pronounced at the scene by Judge Lex Jones and taken to Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson. Dark said troopers are still working to identify the deceased driver and make notification to next of kin.
“Whitaker was transported to Christus Good Shepard – Marshall in serious condition,” said Dark. “The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available and is verified.”
Arrested by the Marshall Police Department
- Marlin Chase Parker, 25, of Carthage was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
- Haley Marie Haskins, 17, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of credit/debit card abuse elderly on Thursday.
- Jeffery Dean McCreary, 48, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of expired vehicle registration on Thursday.
- Shatonja Jequelle Wheeler, 39, of Marshall was arrested on charges of driving while license invalid (three counts), no liability insurance (three counts), expired vehicle registration (two counts) and operate motor vehicle with fictitious plates on Thursday.
- Melodie Bell, 17, of Marshall was arrested on a Randall County warrant on Thursday.
- Nakayla Renee Willie, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of failure to id false information on Friday.
- James Clayton Lewis, 36, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass card issued, 400 block of East Merritt Street, Aug. 17
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 900 block of East Bowie Street, Wednesday
- Inhalant paraphernalia use/possess to inhale, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Theft, 600 block of West Grand Avenue, Thursday
- Disorderly conduct, 900 block of Wiley Avenue, Thursday
- Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, 1300 block of Melanie Street, Thursday
- Failure to id false information, 700 block of Spring Street, Friday
Incidents recorded by the Marshall Fire Department
The following incidents for the last 24-hour shift of the Marshall Fire Department were reported on Friday.
- 15 emergency medical calls
- 1 fire alarm
- 1 engine assist
- 1 public service
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Dylan Brennan Thomas, 20, of Longview was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Recovered vehicle, Longview, Thurday: Stolen vehicle located in Longview.