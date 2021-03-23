On Friday, March 19, the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force located and arrested Larry Dewayne Pierce, Jr., 21, of Marshall, at the A&W Coin Laundry on Lafayette St. in Marshall.
Pierce had two outstanding warrants for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Additional charges of Delivery of Marijuana, more than .25 ounces, less than 5 pounds, Possession of Controlled Substance, more than 200 grams, less than 400 grams and Evading Arrest or Detention with a previous conviction were filed for offenses that occurred while he was being taken into custody.
Pierce attempted to flee when he realized that law enforcement officers were present, but he was taken into custody before he could exit the business.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Dayleon Latray Blanton was arrested March 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 400 grams.
Cedric Anthony Lewis was arrested March 22 on charges of DWI, BAC more than .15.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Anthony Charles Rose, 22, was arrested March 22 on charges associated with a warrant by another agency.
Larry Darel Dukes, 61, was arrested March 22 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug.
Shawn Anthony Coco, 40, was arrested March 22 on charges of burglary of a habitation and multiple incidents of traffic violations.
Christopher Calvin Willis, 48, was arrested March 22 on charges of multiple traffic incidents.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Money laundering more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported March 22 in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue.
A traffic incident/violation was reported March 22 in the 1500 block of Sledge Street.
A possession of a dangerous drug was reported March 22 on Bledsoe/High.