WASKOM — A Waskom man was killed late Tuesday in a two vehicle crash in Harrison County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jean Dark on Wednesday.
DPS Troopers responded about 8 p.m. on Tuesday to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80, about four miles west of Waskom, in Harrison County.
According to a preliminary report, a driver in a van was headed west on U.S. Highway 80 when the driver of a semi-tractor trailer truck pulled out from a private driveway, into the path of the van.
The van struck the back left side of the tractor-trailer, resulting in a crash.
The driver of the van was identified as Carl Aimes, 53, of Waskom, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 John Oswalt. Aimes was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Rex Renard West Jr., 28, of Bossier City, Louisiana and he was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
William Jarrett Ainsworth was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of agg. assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon.
Leslie Davidson Parker was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of DWI second.
Ashley Nichole Ray was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
James Dontiavoeon Williams, 37, was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of injury of a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily harm.
Donald Lee Toney, 44, was arrested Feb. 24 on a warrant from another agency.
Christian Deandrew King, 21, was arrested Feb. 24 on two charges of assault causes bodily injury family member and continuous violence against the family.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief under $100 was reported Feb. 23 in the 1300 Melanie Street.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 22 in the 1900 block of Morrison St.
A theft under $100 was reported Feb. 22 at Walmart.