Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Yakita Yashone Lynn, 47, was arrested May 18 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 18 on 2400 Matthewson Drive.
A criminal trespass was reported May 18 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
A forgery of a financial instrument was reported May 18 in the 1000 block of Henry Street.
A theft of property was reported May 18 in the 5000 block of South East End Boulevard.