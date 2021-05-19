504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Yakita Yashone Lynn, 47, was arrested May 18 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 18 on 2400 Matthewson Drive.

A criminal trespass was reported May 18 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.

A forgery of a financial instrument was reported May 18 in the 1000 block of Henry Street.

A theft of property was reported May 18 in the 5000 block of South East End Boulevard.

Recommended For You