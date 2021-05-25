Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Demarquiatwo Flet Henderson, 35, was arrested May 24 on a warrant from another agency.
Jawone Devante Washington, 27, was arrested May 24 on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and multiple counts of traffic incidents/violations.
Lacrystal Kenyann Carter, 34, was arrested May 24 on charges of multiple traffic incidents/violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported May 24 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
A traffic incident/violation was reported May 24 on Mission/Elm.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported May 24 on 500 Bays Road.
An aggravated robbery was reported May 25 in the 1000 block of Louisiana Street.
An aggravated robbery was reported May 25 in the 1200 block of East Rusk Street.