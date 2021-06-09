Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jacarrion Dejuan Green was arrested June 8 on charges of riot participation.
Cody Lee Pierce was arrested June 8 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Joshua Alex Parker was arrested June 8 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous convictions, failure to appear, speeding and driving with license suspended/revoked.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A driving with license invalid was reported June 8 in the 500 block on North East End Boulevard.
A theft under $100 was reported at Walmart on June 8.