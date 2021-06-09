504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Jacarrion Dejuan Green was arrested June 8 on charges of riot participation.

Cody Lee Pierce was arrested June 8 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Joshua Alex Parker was arrested June 8 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous convictions, failure to appear, speeding and driving with license suspended/revoked.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A driving with license invalid was reported June 8 in the 500 block on North East End Boulevard.

A theft under $100 was reported at Walmart on June 8.

Recommended For You