Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Antinesha Williams, 24, of Marshall was arrested on a MPD Class C Warrant on Friday.
Ryan William Guillory, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz on Friday.
Tyravia Janae Johnson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury on Friday.
LaChristy Leona Noel, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
Krystle Lynn Marh, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless bodily injury to a child, disabled individual, or elderly person on Saturday.
Thomas Lee White, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Sunday.
Dameon Lavele Trammell, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Sunday.
Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Dhravian Deron Redd, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm on Sunday.
Patrick Dewayne Robertson, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair on Sunday.
Rococisa Wilson, 46, of Marshall was arrested on two MPD Class C Warrants on Sunday.
Thomas Garner, 32, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Rosoborough Springs Rd. on Friday.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported on S East End Blvd. on Friday.
Possession of marijuana was reported on Caddo St. on Friday.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported on Victory Dr. on Saturday.
Criminal trespass was reported on Kathy St. on Saturday.
Miscellaneous incident was reported on East End and E Grand on Saturday.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Brown St. on Sunday.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported on E Pinecrest on Sunday.
Burglary of a building was reported on S Indian Springs Dr. on Sunday.
Aggravated robbery was reported on N East End Blvd. on Sunday.
Theft of a firearm was reported on S Washington and Medill on Sunday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Amber Richele Green, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated for the second time on Friday.
Demitri Montez Jones, 29, of Jackson Miss. Was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
Christopher Scott Ledbetter, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance on Monday.
Kristy Marie Mosier, 53, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third or more time on Thursday.
Briana Nichole Parish, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, search or transport, and on an MPD warrant for an unsecure child, and for no liability insurance on Sunday.
Jose Gerardo Sanchez-Montez, 26, of Bossier LA., was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
Trekevion Odell Silmon, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged on a parole violation and for failing to identify as a registered sex offender.
Tracy Alan Sirls, 57, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Saturday.
Jessica Eloise Storie, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $1,500 and $20K by check on Thursday.
Anne Marie Swain, 51, of Waskom was arrested and charged with interference with public duties and on a panola county warrant on Thursday.
Francisco Villeda-Martinez, 47, of Longview was arrested and charged with intoxicated assault with a vehicle on Thursday.
Jordan Darnell Williams, 28, of Karnack was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
Dakota Joseph Barnard, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.