Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Courtney Renard Smith, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on Friday.
- Shaquatha La’Shun Smith, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
- Jeremy Wayne Ford, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
- Alford James Smith, 39, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with unauthorized use a motor vehicle and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Saturday.
- Mauro Beltran Martinez, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Sunday.
- Benjamin Franklin Atterton, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Sunday.
- Jessie James Washington, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction and violation of bond/protective order on Saturday.
- Edmund Quinn Moody, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, 400 block of Carter Street, Friday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2900 block of Mary Mack Drive, Friday
- Criminal trespass, 1300 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday
- Possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds, 400 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Violation of bond/protective order, 200 block of West Grand Avenue, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Saturday
- Assault family violence, 700 block Wiley Avenue, Saturday
- Criminal trespass, 500 block of East End Boulevard North, Sunday
- Terroristic threat cause fear of imminent danger, 2900 block of Mary Mack Drive, Sunday
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 2600 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Harassment, 400 block of South Grove Street, Sunday
- Assault family violence, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kelvin Dewayne Brown, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying info on Friday.
- Justin Tyler Hayes, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
- Jack Horton Little, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
- Jason Ray McCain, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal mischief imp/int public service less than $20,000 and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.
- Chelsea Renae Steiner, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, resisting arrest search or transport and a Gregg County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Shontiel Shirell Washington, 21, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Jerry Wayne Willett, 43, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
- Kayla Renee Willett, 41, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.