Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Courtney Renard Smith, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on Friday.
  • Shaquatha La’Shun Smith, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
  • Jeremy Wayne Ford, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
  • Alford James Smith, 39, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with unauthorized use a motor vehicle and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Saturday.
  • Mauro Beltran Martinez, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Sunday.
  • Benjamin Franklin Atterton, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Sunday.
  • Jessie James Washington, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction and violation of bond/protective order on Saturday.
  • Edmund Quinn Moody, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, 400 block of Carter Street, Friday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2900 block of Mary Mack Drive, Friday
  • Criminal trespass, 1300 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday
  • Possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds, 400 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
  • Violation of bond/protective order, 200 block of West Grand Avenue, Saturday
  • Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Saturday
  • Assault family violence, 700 block Wiley Avenue, Saturday
  • Criminal trespass, 500 block of East End Boulevard North, Sunday
  • Terroristic threat cause fear of imminent danger, 2900 block of Mary Mack Drive, Sunday
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 2600 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
  • Harassment, 400 block of South Grove Street, Sunday
  • Assault family violence, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Sunday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Kelvin Dewayne Brown, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying info on Friday.
  • Justin Tyler Hayes, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
  • Jack Horton Little, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
  • Jason Ray McCain, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal mischief imp/int public service less than $20,000 and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.
  • Chelsea Renae Steiner, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, resisting arrest search or transport and a Gregg County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
  • Shontiel Shirell Washington, 21, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
  • Jerry Wayne Willett, 43, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
  • Kayla Renee Willett, 41, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.

