Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
April Leanne Ashworth was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of assault family/ household member with previous convictions.
Colton Hunter Key was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of agg. assault causes seriously bodily injury.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Steven Allen Jones, 42, was arrested on several traffic incidents/violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief class B, less than $750 was reported Dec. 29 in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Dec. 29 in the 200 block in North East End Boulevard.
A burglary of habitation was reported Dec. 29 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.
An unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported Dec. 29 in the 1600 block of West Rusk.