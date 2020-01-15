Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Dean Lee Babcock was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level higher than .15.
Mickey Leon Burks was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Pedro Aguilar Jr. was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more.
James Michael Gallagher was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of displaying a false license plate, fail to maintain financial responsibility, no safety belts, displaying expired license plate, expired drivers license and display expired license plate.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A terroristic threat was reported Jan. 13 in Marshall when a man made threats to his spouse.
A theft of property was reported Jan. 13 in Diana when an ATV was stolen.
A theft of property was reported Jan. 13 in Marshall when a realtor’s signs were stolen.
A criminal mischief was reported Jan. 14 in Hallsville when a water line valve was struck by a vehicle.
A theft of property was reported Jan. 13 in Marshall when new oilfield valves were stolen.
A theft of a firearm was reported Jan. 13 in Marshall when a firearm was stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Abreona Elaine Johnson, 22, of Marshall was arrested on charges of resisting arrest search/transport.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault family violence, non aggravated was reported Jan. 13 in the 5300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
A theft, more than $100, less than $750 was reported Jan. 13 in the 1600 block of Alexander Street.