Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
John Gordon Pierce was arrested May 12 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, evading arrest or detention and disorderly conduct.
Artur Gani Sino was arrested May 12 on charges of violation of probation/aggravated robbery.
Jamarcus James Williams was arrested May 12 on charges of criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Johnny Ray Jordan was arrested May 12 on charges of public intoxication.
Michelle Nicole Wright was arrested May 12 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Jarvis Emmanuel Williams was arrested May 12 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Johnathan Lewis Johnson was arrested May 12 on charges associated with multiple warrants.
Christopher Oneal George was arrested May 12 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest detention with previous conviction and a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles was reported May 12 in the 100 block of Carson Street.
Public intoxication: minor third offense was reported May 12 in the 800 block of West Burleson.
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 was reported May 12 on West Houston and Young.
A warrant from another agency was served May 12 on I-20.
A warrant from another agency was served May 12 in the 300 block of Bishop Street.