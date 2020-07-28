Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported July 24 in Marshall when a purse and contents were stolen.
A theft was reported July 24 in Longview when a pressure washer was stolen.
An assault family violence was reported July 25 in Hallsville when a fight between family members occurred.
A burglary of vehicle was reported July 24 in Marshall when a wallet was stolen.
A theft was reported July 26 in Karnack when a saw and weedeater was stolen.
A theft was reported July 26 in Longview when a puppy was stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Braiston Miguel Bravo-Lazaro was arrested July 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kristopher Noah Wade was arrested July 23 on charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Ezequiel Juezo Alfaro was arrested July 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
David Allen Nobles was arrested July 24 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport.
Steven Lee Richey was arrested July 25 on charges of public intoxication.
McKinley Payge Romero was arrested July 25 on charges of assault by contact.
Cristian Leob Torres-Santana was arrested July 23 as a federal prisoner by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Jeffery Wayne White was arrested July 26 on assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft under $100 was reported July 24 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A criminal mischief was reported July 25 more than $750, less than $2,500, in the 1600 block of Rusk.
A burglary of a habitation was reported July 26 in the 1100 block of Melaine Street.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported July 26 in the 900 block of East Houston Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported July 26 in the 300 block of East Travis Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported July 27 in the 2100 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Brittany Mona Hicks, 31, was arrested July 27 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and five MPD warrants.
Courtney Ann Stroud, 32, was arrested July 26 on charges associated with two MPD warrants.
Kendrick Remon Johnson, 39, was arrested July 26 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member.
Lawrence Vantress Williams, 40, was arrested July 25 on a MPD warrant.
Delfino Perez Huerta, 33, was arrested July 26 on charges of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Felton Lamar Thomas, 62, was arrested July 24 on charges associated with two MPD warrants.
Keith Dewayne Hall, 32, was arrested July 25 on charges associated with an MPD warrant.
Stacey Dawayne Davis, 24, was arrested July 25 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest detention.
Dareion Montrell Jarrett, 31, was arrested July 24 on charges of offensive noise on premises.
Miracle Mercedes Hudson, 21, was arrested July 24 on three traffic related charges.
Halee Kristine Anderson was arrested July 23 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Robin Sacanca Conley was arrested July 23 on charges of theft of a firearm.
Roy Lee Fletcher was arrested July 25 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Kevin De Jesus Martinez was arrested July 23 on charges of accident involving damage to vehicle.
Calvin Dewayne Plammer was arrested July 25 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Daranesha Cortajia Selvy was arrested July 23 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Quindarius Simpson was arrested July 23 on driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Toni Lynn Smith was arrested July 24 on two MPD traffic related warrants.