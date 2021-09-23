Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Michael Che Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Tuesday.
- James Edward Spencer, 46, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant and a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
- Jeff Webb, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and group grams on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Drunkenness, intersection of West Houston and Wood, Tuesday.
- Burglary of vehicles with two previous offenses, 600 block of Murray Avenue, Tuesday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and group grams, 2300 block of East End Boulevard South, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 5900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kaleb Chad Caldwell, 30, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with speeding and two counts of driving while license invalid on Sunday.
- Breylon Drachan Fountain, 28, of Galveston was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol beverage on Saturday.
- Kristofer Newman Knoerzer, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, disregard red light and speeding in a 45 speed zone on Sunday.
- Wendell Earl McCoy Sr., 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday.
- Wesley Chase Phares Sr., 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to stop at a designated stop point and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
- Jamarcus Demon Sparks, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.