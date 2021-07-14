Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Juan Neugent-Lowery was arrested July 13 on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Laywon Roach was arrested July 13 on charges of drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
William Murl Birmingham III was arrested July 13 on charges of theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Evelio Juarez Carrizalez was arrested July 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated.
Michael Wade Nations was arrested July 13 on charges of contempt of court/disobedience of court.
Lyndon Ray Maguire was arrested July 13 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A stolen vehicle was recovered July 13 in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue.
Abandoned property was recovered July 13 in the 4100 block of South East End Boulevard.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 13 in the 700 block of Evans Street.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported July 13 in the 300 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
A terroristic threat cause of imminent danger was reported July 13 in the 2800 block of East Travis Street.