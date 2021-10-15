Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- David Charles Gaut, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
- Narcisco Esquivel Acuna, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Wednesday.
- Faustino Carballo Cruz, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with MPD warrants for public intoxication and driving while license invalid on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of Bean and Carters Ferry, Wednesday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 900 block of East Fannin Street, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Stephanie Gwyne Catron, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
- Michael Kevin Kirkland, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Wednesday.
- Fredrick Lorance Tousant, 34, of Dallas was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation on Wednesday.
- Jefferie Thomas Garza, 43, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with parked facing traffic and expired registration on Wednesday.
- Jeremy Shay Taylor, 41, of White Oak was arrested and charged with parole violation on Wednesday.