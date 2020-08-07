Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

A burglary of a habitation was reported Aug. 5 in Marshall when a battery charger was stolen.

A theft of service was reported Aug. 5 in Harleton when electric service was stolen.

An ID theft was reported Aug. 5 in Jefferson when an ID was used to make purchases.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Jacob Caldwell King was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft under $100 was reported Aug. 5 in the 600 West Grand Avenue.

Assault causes bodily injury was reported Aug. 5 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.

Criminal trespass was reported Aug. 6 in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Mardavius Antonio Jibryan Brooks, 22, Aug. 5 was arrested on multiple warrants.

Victoria Shantaya Hood, 33, was arrested Aug. 5 was arrested on a Marshall PD warrant.

Daisa Latrise Hill, 19, was arrested Aug. 5 on two charges of assault causes bodily injury.

Jerry Wayne Watson, 47, was arrested Aug. 6 on charges criminal trespass.