Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Dewayne Lamont Black Jr. was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Robert Kyle Grace was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Kendra Monae Hurd was arrested Feb. 27 on two Rusk County warrants, two Waskom PD warrants, two counts of driving while license invalid and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
William Garland Fletcher, Jr. was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Oscar Reyes Perez was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Eric Keyon Sibley was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of driving while license invalid.
Canton James Echols was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Chellsy Ann Hight was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of contempt of court/disobedience of court.
Steven Blake Lampkin was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of criminal mischief more than $2,500, less than $30,000 and assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Dustin Chad Martin was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of a parole violation and failure to ID fugitive intent give false info.
Travis Michael Nichols was arrested March 1 on charges of reckless driving.
Jeffrey Ard Pugh was arrested Feb. 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Raglind Louis Irby was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC greater than .15.
Steven Tyler Jones was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Donald Ray Merritt was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of possession of marijuana more than 5 pounds, less than 50 pounds.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An assault family violence and criminal mischief was reported Feb. 28 on Emmanuel Lane when a subject assaulted his girlfriend and damaged a rent hour and her car with a claw hammer.
A vehicle theft was reported Feb. 27 in Waskom when a blue Chevy Cruz was stolen from a residence.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Feb. 19 on DeeScott when a residence was broken into and damaged items were taken from residence.
The burglary of a building was reported Feb. 27 on Buck Sherrod when an air compressor was stolen from an out building.
A criminal trespass and theft was reported Feb. 25 on FM 968 when a subject was caught stealing items at old National truck stop.
A criminal trespass was reported Feb. 28 on Noonday Road when subjects keep returning to complaints property.
A vehicle burglary was reported Feb. 27 in Karnack when a gun, tablet, light bar and cash was taken.
An agg. assault was reported Feb. 28 on Page road when a subject was assault with a metal pipe.
A theft was reported Feb. 25 on Noonday when a subject was stealing water and electricity from a neighbor.
A theft was reported Feb. 29 in Longview when a subject was scammed out of $950.
An accident was reported March 1 on Hwy. 80 when a subject’s vehicle rolled off upper parking lot onto lower lot at Catfish Village.
Reports and incidents from the Marshall Police Department were not available.