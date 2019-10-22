Arrests by Marshall Police Department
■ Nathaniel Edward McAlister, 59, Young St., expired vehicle registration, driving while license invalid, last Friday.
■ Byron Jumarkus Bush, 33, N. Lake Drive, Texarkana, possession of a controlled substance, last Friday.
■ Brian Demond George, 31, University Avenue, failure to maintain financial responsibility, last Saturday.
■ Rasheen Deleese Porter, 24, S. Grove Street, possession of drug paraphernalia, last Saturday.
■ Tavarse Jamon Rose, 26, State Highway 154, possession of drug paraphernalia, last Saturday.
■ Angel Gomez, 21, Medill Street, public intoxication, Sunday.
■ John Allan Barfield, 58, homeless, criminal trespass, Monday.
Incidents Reported to Marshall Police Department
■ Theft more than $20,000: 1200 block of Baffo Road, last Friday.
■ Criminal mischief less than $100: 1600 block of E. Houston Street, last Friday.
■ Credit/debit card abuse of the elderly: 1200 block of Baffo Road, last Friday.
■ Burglary of a building: 1600 block of W. Grand Avenue, Sunday.
■ Burglary of a vehicle: 800 S. Washington Avenue, Sunday.
■ Theft less than $100: 1600 block of W. Grand Avenue, Sunday.
Arrests by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Carl Aimes, 52, E. Highway 80, Waskom, revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated, last Friday.
■ Logan Wade Boyer, 29, S. Holiday Springs, Marshall, parole violation, last Friday.
■ Jody Lee Craver, 18, JJ Craver Road, Harleton, no driver’s license-when unlicensed, Sunday.
■ Timothy Lederric Epps, 39, Auther Epps Road, revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated second offense.
■ Dagan Seth Masson, public intoxication, 17, Amos Road, Longview, failure to ID/fictitious information, capious pro fine warrant/minor in possession of alcoholic beverage-misdemeanor, Sunday.
■ Harding Ronnel Smith Jr., 37, W. Oak St., Denton, public intoxication, Sunday.
■ Kevione Dontre Woods, 22, Miles Road, Kilgore, Erath County warrant/failure to appear/possession of marijuana, last Friday.
■ Bradley Boothe, 42, Cemetery Road, Harrisonburg, La., theft of a firearm, Saturday.
■ Brandy N. Frederick, 35, Mount Vernon Drive, Modesto, California, motion to revoke probation, bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated with a child, last Saturday.
■ Abel Gaona Jr., 25, Pumpkin Center Road, displayed expired license plate, driving while license invalid, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, injury to a child/elderly/disabled, last Friday.
■ Tracey Glynn Stauss, 52, Page Road, Longview, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, last Friday.
Incidents Reported to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Criminal mischief: Farm-to-Market Road 1997. After a fight, the actors returned and broke a window at a residence, Sunday.
■ Assault family violence: Longview. Someone was struck in the mouth by a child’s father, last Wednesday.
■ Burglary of a habitation: Theft of firearms: Marshall. Several firearms, a bank card and wallet were stolen, Sunday.
■ Burglary of a building: Karnack. Saws and an air compressor were stolen from a shed, last Friday.
■ Burglary of a building/theft: Buck Sherrod Road. A skid steer stolen from Marshall was located in Beckville.