Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Patrick Dewayne Robertson was arrested May 13 on a parole violation.

Reva Denice Stephens was arrested May 13 on charges of aggravated assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon.

Cecilia Aliene Williamson was arrested May 13 on a violation of probation/ tampering/fabrication physical evidence with intent to impair.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Clifton James Craver was arrested May 13 on charges of theft of service, more than $100, less than $750.

Shimon Duane Faggett was arrested May 13 on two MPD warrants for miscellaneous traffic charges.

Christopher ONeal George was arrested May 13 on charges of a parole violation, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, tamper/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnathan Lewis Johnson was arrested May 13 on miscellaneous traffic charges.

Dewayne Justice Jones was arrested May 13 on charges of drunkenness.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A warrant issued by another agency was served May 13 in the 300 block of North Bishop Street.

A burglary of a habitation was reported May 13 in the 800 block of West Burleson Street.

A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 13 in the 800 block of Ida Street.

A burglary of vehicles was reported May 13 in the 4500 block of Victory Drive.

An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported May 13 in the 2000 block of North East End Boulevard.

A stolen vehicle was recovered May 13 on Loop 390/ Sue Belle Lake Road.

A drunkenness was reported May 14 in the 300 Bruckmuller Street.

