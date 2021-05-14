Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Patrick Dewayne Robertson was arrested May 13 on a parole violation.
Reva Denice Stephens was arrested May 13 on charges of aggravated assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon.
Cecilia Aliene Williamson was arrested May 13 on a violation of probation/ tampering/fabrication physical evidence with intent to impair.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Clifton James Craver was arrested May 13 on charges of theft of service, more than $100, less than $750.
Shimon Duane Faggett was arrested May 13 on two MPD warrants for miscellaneous traffic charges.
Christopher ONeal George was arrested May 13 on charges of a parole violation, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, tamper/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Johnathan Lewis Johnson was arrested May 13 on miscellaneous traffic charges.
Dewayne Justice Jones was arrested May 13 on charges of drunkenness.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A warrant issued by another agency was served May 13 in the 300 block of North Bishop Street.
A burglary of a habitation was reported May 13 in the 800 block of West Burleson Street.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 13 in the 800 block of Ida Street.
A burglary of vehicles was reported May 13 in the 4500 block of Victory Drive.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported May 13 in the 2000 block of North East End Boulevard.
A stolen vehicle was recovered May 13 on Loop 390/ Sue Belle Lake Road.
A drunkenness was reported May 14 in the 300 Bruckmuller Street.