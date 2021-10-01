Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Natasha Marie Garza, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Wednesday.
- Clifford Ray Anderson, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order on Wednesday.
- Wesley Byrom Lawton, 51, of Avinger was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- John Anthony Ebarb, 58, of Shreveport was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant for registration of sex offender on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1000 block of Navajo Trail, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Demond Montrash Walton, 45, of Dallas was arrested and charged with parole violation on Wednesday.