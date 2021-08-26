Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office
William Lee Ellsworth was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of assault causes bodily injury and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Eddie Floyd Hill Jr. was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of tampering with a government record, fail to ID fugitive intent and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Herbert Ray Phillips was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of assault causes bodily injury and interfere with emergency call.
Willa Elizabeth Randall was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
A theft of precious metal was reported Aug. 25 in Harleton when a complainant advised a catalytic converter was removed from a church van.
A theft of precious metal, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, was reported Aug. 25 on Hwy. 59 in Marshall when a complainant advised his business yard was entered and items were taken, including a catalytic converter.
A warrant arrest was made on Aug. 25 on Esteville Road in Hallsville when a call for service yielded as arrest for outstanding waarants.
Animal cruelty was reported Aug. 25 on Floyd Evans/Elysian Field when a complainant questioned the care of two dogs.
Tampering with a government document, fail to ID was reported on Aug. 25 when a traffic stop on Hwy. 80/FM 134 yielded the arrest of the driver after he displayed an altered motor vehicle registration and gave false info to a deputy.
An assault family violence, interfere with an emergency call was reported Aug. 25 on Hwy. 154 in Harleton when a deputy observed a motorcycle commit a traffic offense. The driver refused to stop for several miles and the suspect, a convicted felon, was arrested in Gilmer after the conclusion of the pursuit. He was found to be in possession of a firearm.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Daniel Patrick Duncan was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property, more than $100, less than $750, was reported Aug. 25 in the 600 block of Samuel Street.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported Aug. 25 in the 1400 block of South Street.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported Aug. 25 in the 600 block of Garrett Street.
Drunkenness was reported Aug. 25 in the 5500 block of East End Boulevard S.
An animal bite was reported Aug. 25 in the 1500 block of Lane Street.