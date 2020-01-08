Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Devonte Montrell Harris was arrested Jan. 6 for terroristic threat of family/household member.

Jose Juventino Perez was arrested Jan. 6 for theft of property more than $1,500, less than $20,000 by check.

Marvin D. Goodwill was arrested Jan. 6 for failure to identify Class C.

Incidents reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

A burglary of a building was reported Jan. 6 in Marshall when a storage unit was broken into.

Arrests made by Marshall Police Department

No arrests were made in the past 24 hours.

Incidents reported by Marshall Police Department

The theft of a firearm was reported Jan. 6 in the 1200 block of South East End Boulevard.

The theft of a firearm was reported Jan. 6 in the 1000 block of Summitt Street.

A miscellaneous incident was reported Jan. 6 in the 400 block of South East End Boulevard.

An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Jan. 6 in the 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive.

An agg. assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon was reported Jan. 6 in the 400 block of Sanford Street.

A theft under $100 was reported Jan. 6 in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.

Marshall Fire Department reports

The following incidents were reported for the last 24-hour shift of the Marshall Fire Department: 25 emergency medical calls, one public assist, and three motor vehicle accidents.