Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Devonte Montrell Harris was arrested Jan. 6 for terroristic threat of family/household member.
Jose Juventino Perez was arrested Jan. 6 for theft of property more than $1,500, less than $20,000 by check.
Marvin D. Goodwill was arrested Jan. 6 for failure to identify Class C.
Incidents reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a building was reported Jan. 6 in Marshall when a storage unit was broken into.
Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
No arrests were made in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by Marshall Police Department
The theft of a firearm was reported Jan. 6 in the 1200 block of South East End Boulevard.
The theft of a firearm was reported Jan. 6 in the 1000 block of Summitt Street.
A miscellaneous incident was reported Jan. 6 in the 400 block of South East End Boulevard.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Jan. 6 in the 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
An agg. assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon was reported Jan. 6 in the 400 block of Sanford Street.
A theft under $100 was reported Jan. 6 in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.
Marshall Fire Department reports
The following incidents were reported for the last 24-hour shift of the Marshall Fire Department: 25 emergency medical calls, one public assist, and three motor vehicle accidents.