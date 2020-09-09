Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Lvar Lday Bridges was arrested Sept. 4 on a Dallas County warrant for violating a criminal trespass of a habitation/shelter.
George Irvin Cross was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of a possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, 200 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon, two charges of a prohibited weapon, a possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, 200 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Adarius Demond Henderson was arrested Sept. 4 on charges associated with WPD/ D.O.C. fighting with another and evading arrest detention.
Benjamin Ryan Johnson was arrested Sept. 6 on charges associated with resist arrest search or transport, driving while license invalid and improper display license plate.
Johnathan Ryan Katsock was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed, ride not secured by safety belt, assault cases bodily injury family violence and a warrant from Bossier Parish from unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Danielle Renee Mahke was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750.
Jennifer Renea Louise Murphy was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of violation of probation/burglary of a building.
Jalen Dewayne Smith was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle and reckless driving.
David Dawson Stone was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of violation of probation/burglary of habitation and violation of probation/unauthorized use of vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Sept. 7 in Karnack when a .40 pistol stolen from vehicle.
A theft was reported Sept. 6 in Waskom when a Honda Kincon 4 wheeler was stolen.
A theft was reported Sept. 4 in Marshall when a subject in a White Ford truck stole a chainsaw, air compressor, Honda generator, sound system, a tool box and nail gun.
A theft was reported Sept. 4 in Harleton when a subject stole the steps from a mobile home.
A burglary of vehicle/theft Sept. 4 in Karnack when three pistols were stolen from vehicles.
A theft was reported Sept. 4 in Marshall when an air compressor was stolen from Merit Energy.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Don Lester Shephred, 39, was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of a Dallas County warrant.
Lauren Musgrave, 29, was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of terroristic threat against peace officer, driving while intoxicated, assault of a public servant, open container vehicle (passenger) and expired driver’s license.
Tony Lee Jenkins, 39, was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport and violation bond/protective order.
Henry Charles Johnson, 31, was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of a parole violation.
Toshae Vontre Stoker, 26, was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of public intoxication.
Benita Yolan James, 51, was arrested Sept. 4 on charges associated with a MPD warrant for no liability insurance and a HCSO warrant for driving with license invalid.
Fretcia Lakay Woolen, 29, was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of drug paraphernalia.
Jiveon Rena Gray, 24, was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of no liability insurance.
Pedro Marc Anthony Alcantar, 19, was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of drunkeness.
Brandon Demon Verge, 19, was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of speeding 11-15 over.
Demetrius Leon Noel, 29, was arrested on charges of public intoxication and two MPD warrants for no valid driver’s license and running a stop sign.
Alicia Denise Andrew, 48, was arrested on charges associated with a warrant for Caddo Parish Louisiana Felony Possession.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Sept. 4 in the 2000 block of Ark Street.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Sept. 4 in the 300 block of West Emory Street.
A criminal mischief was reported Sept. 5 in the 2000 block of Dogan Street.
A criminal mischief was reported Sept. 6 in the 1300 block of Poplar Street.
A criminal mischief was reported Sept. 6 in the 500 block of South Grove Street.
A theft of property was reported Sept. 7 in the 1800 block of Brook Street.
A criminal mischief under $100 was reported Sept. 7 in the 800 block of Elm Street.
A theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported Sept. 7 in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Sept. 7 in the 4900 block of South East End Boulevard.