Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Christopher David Braniff was arrested April 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Ladasha Monee Chaney was arrested April 13 on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Otis Eswerth Martin Jr. was arrested April 13 on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest/search or transport.
Elizabeth Rose Record was arrested April 13 on charges associated with a Rusk County warrant.
Terrence Geremal Rivers was arrested April 13 on charges associated with a Panola County warrant and driving while license invalid.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Wilbur Charles Bennett was arrested April 13 on charges of traffic incidents/violations.
Johnathan Antoine Reeves was arrested April 13 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Corey Doran Dotson Jr. was arrested April 13 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported April 13 in the 1800 block of South Garrett Street.