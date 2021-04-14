Emergency lights at night

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Christopher David Braniff was arrested April 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Ladasha Monee Chaney was arrested April 13 on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Otis Eswerth Martin Jr. was arrested April 13 on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest/search or transport.

Elizabeth Rose Record was arrested April 13 on charges associated with a Rusk County warrant.

Terrence Geremal Rivers was arrested April 13 on charges associated with a Panola County warrant and driving while license invalid.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Wilbur Charles Bennett was arrested April 13 on charges of traffic incidents/violations.

Johnathan Antoine Reeves was arrested April 13 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Corey Doran Dotson Jr. was arrested April 13 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported April 13 in the 1800 block of South Garrett Street.

