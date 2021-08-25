Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kelvisha Berneisa Worth was arrested Aug. 24 on associated with a MPD warrant for failure to control speed/accident.
Kent John Ford, 35, was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of driving without a license, previous conviction, without financial responsibility.
Virginia Marie Jaramillo, 27, was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of fail to ID fugitive with intent give false info and two warrants issued by another agency.
Gehovani Laureano Plata, 27, was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Orlando Laureano Plata, 20, was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Johnathan David Kerr was arrested Aug. 24 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported Aug. 24 in the 500 block of East Fannin Street.
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Aug. 24 in the 3900 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Aug. 25 on Calvert/East Pinecrest.
A driving with license invalid was reported Aug. 25 in the 4000 block of Rosborough Springs Road.