Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Mariah Ann Washington, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Friday.
  • Charles Vashun Woolen, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
  • Demetrius Darnell Wiggins, 40, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
  • Undrea Laquinn Johnson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
  • Crystal Marie Wiltse, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged wi
  • th criminal trespass on Sunday.
  • Jamarcus Maurice Williams, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and
  • traffic incident/violation on Friday.
  • Louis Dewayne Talley, 33, of Karnack was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
  • Miranda Claire Hill, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and traffic incident/violation on Friday.
  • Tory Donelle Foster, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
  • Savion Dashawn Hicks, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties and resist arrest search or transport on Sunday.
  • Tevin Devonte Rudd, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Monday.
  • Marcus Lamard Conner, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Saturday.
  • Joshua Bo
  • ling, 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Drunkenness, intersection of Lake and Poplar, Friday
  • Assault family violence, 2800 block of Lake Street, Friday
  • Criminal trespass card issued, 1900 block of Holland Street, Friday
  • Promote certain vis mat: harass/prev contact, 400 block of West Grand, Friday
  • Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
  • Burglary of habitation, 900 block of Georgetown Street, Friday
  • Traffic incident/violation, intersection of Spring and Carter, Friday
  • Evading arrest detection with a vehicle, intersection of West Houston and MLK Boulevard, Friday
  • Terroristic threat of family/household, 700 block of Ivy Street, Saturday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, East End Boul
  • evard South, Saturday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage between $50 and $500, 800 block of Wood Street, Sunday
  • Criminal trespass, 2000 block of Olive Street, Sunday
  • Assault (all other and simple), intersection of East End Boulevard and East Grand Avenue, Sunday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 100 block of North

East End Boulevard, Sunday

  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1500 block of North Franklin Street, Sunday
  • Resisting arrest search or transport, 1500 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Sunday
  • Terroristic threat of family/household, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Sunday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Jamarcus James Williams, 33, of Longview was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Sunday.

