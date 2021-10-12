Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Mariah Ann Washington, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Friday.
- Charles Vashun Woolen, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
- Demetrius Darnell Wiggins, 40, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
- Undrea Laquinn Johnson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
- Crystal Marie Wiltse, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- th criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Jamarcus Maurice Williams, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and traffic incident/violation on Friday.
- traffic incident/violation on Friday.
- Louis Dewayne Talley, 33, of Karnack was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Miranda Claire Hill, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and traffic incident/violation on Friday.
- Tory Donelle Foster, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
- Savion Dashawn Hicks, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties and resist arrest search or transport on Sunday.
- Tevin Devonte Rudd, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Monday.
- Marcus Lamard Conner, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Saturday.
- Joshua Bo
- ling, 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Drunkenness, intersection of Lake and Poplar, Friday
- Assault family violence, 2800 block of Lake Street, Friday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1900 block of Holland Street, Friday
- Promote certain vis mat: harass/prev contact, 400 block of West Grand, Friday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Burglary of habitation, 900 block of Georgetown Street, Friday
- Traffic incident/violation, intersection of Spring and Carter, Friday
- Evading arrest detection with a vehicle, intersection of West Houston and MLK Boulevard, Friday
- Terroristic threat of family/household, 700 block of Ivy Street, Saturday
- Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, East End Boulevard South, Saturday
- evard South, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $50 and $500, 800 block of Wood Street, Sunday
- Criminal trespass, 2000 block of Olive Street, Sunday
- Assault (all other and simple), intersection of East End Boulevard and East Grand Avenue, Sunday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 100 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1500 block of North Franklin Street, Sunday
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 1500 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Sunday
- Terroristic threat of family/household, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jamarcus James Williams, 33, of Longview was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Sunday.