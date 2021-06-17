police blotter image

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Christi Leei Parker, 35, of Marshall was charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1500 MLK Boulevard, Tuesday
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 800 block of Henderson Street, Tuesday
  • Assault (all other and simple), 1000 block of South Washington St., Tuesday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Tuesday

