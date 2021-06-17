Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Christi Leei Parker, 35, of Marshall was charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1500 MLK Boulevard, Tuesday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 800 block of Henderson Street, Tuesday
- Assault (all other and simple), 1000 block of South Washington St., Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Tuesday