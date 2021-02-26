Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Kelly Breann Bird was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of driving while intoxicated, BAC greater than .15.
Kevin Rayan Easley was arrested Feb. 24 on a parole violation.
Darrell Paul Thrash was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750, was reported Feb. 24 in the 2400 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tavarse Jamon Rose, 27, was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic incident/violation.
Darneshia Antwonette Tucker, 28, was arrested Feb. 24 on a warrant from another agency.
Jessie Aleman Turlington, 40, was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of drunkenness.
