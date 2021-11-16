Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Demitrus Leon Noel, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Friday.
Jacorey Jawone Mitchell, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Elroy Clifford Long, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Saturday.
Ja Naya Jade Perkins, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
Jarvis Emmanuel Williams, 30, of Longview was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for violation of probation/assault of a family/household member with previous conviction on Sunday.
Austin Taylor Smith, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Simple assault, 300 block of Francis Street, Friday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 600 block of East Houston Street, Friday
Failure to identify giving false/fictitious info, intersection of West Pinecrest and MLK Boulevard, Friday
Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of South Garrett and East Travis, Friday
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 1900 block of Alexander Street, Saturday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 200 block of Cox Road, Saturday
Driving while intoxicated second offense, 900 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 300 block of West Emory Street, Saturday
Assault family violence, 2400 block of Arlington Road, Sunday
Assault causes bodily injury, 300 block of Mission Street, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Patricia Francine Baker, 24, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
Cynthia Maxine Bonilla, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with MPD warrants for no driver’s license and speeding on Friday.
Rodolfo Torres Gomez, 45, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
Brett Michael Grogan, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Sunday.
James Glen Haskins, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Tracy Diane Hogue, 50, of Henderson was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Saturday.
Marsha Rena Jones, 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with display of expired license plate (two counts) and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Saturday.
Melanie Joan Ludig, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
River Lee Nelson, 18, of Mesquite was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Randy Dale Ogden, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with parole violation and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
Vincent Lee Ogden, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
Jesus Allen Stephens, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with dogfighting and cruelty to non-livestock animals on Sunday.
Christopher Montana Clark, 28, of Edinburg was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
Eber Manuel Quiroz, 30, of Tatum was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Joe David Scott Jr., 39, of Jefferson was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Dillon Boyt Vowell, 20, of Greenwood, Louisiana was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery on Saturday.