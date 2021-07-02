Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Richard Harold Lee was arrested July 1 on charges of burglary of a building.
Cecil Owens Sr. was arrested July 1 on charges of tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds in a drug free zone and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams.
Kendrick Damond Jones was arrested July 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Diamond Unique Roach, 30, was arrested July 1 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and three MPD warrants for no liability insurance and no valid drivers license.
JaQuavious Damonte Robinson, 18, was arrested July 1 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Lonnie Lee Wilborn Jr., 33, was arrested July 1 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 1 in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard.
A traffic incident/violation was reported July 1 at Walmart.
An aggravated robbery was reported July 1 in the 300 block of East End Boulevard North.