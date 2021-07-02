504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Richard Harold Lee was arrested July 1 on charges of burglary of a building.

Cecil Owens Sr. was arrested July 1 on charges of tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds in a drug free zone and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams.

Kendrick Damond Jones was arrested July 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Diamond Unique Roach, 30, was arrested July 1 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and three MPD warrants for no liability insurance and no valid drivers license.

JaQuavious Damonte Robinson, 18, was arrested July 1 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Lonnie Lee Wilborn Jr., 33, was arrested July 1 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 1 in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard.

A traffic incident/violation was reported July 1 at Walmart.

An aggravated robbery was reported July 1 in the 300 block of East End Boulevard North.

