Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Oscar Lavelle Smith, 53, of Marshall was arrested April 6 on charges associated with a Harrison County warrant for terroristic threat.
Incidents made by the Marshall Police Department
A fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported April 6 in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue.
A claim lottery prize fraud more than $200 was reported April 6 in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.
No reports were received for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.