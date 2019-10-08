Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Shaqira Lasha Williams, 18, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of failure to id false information and a Harrison County warrant on Saturday.
- Markeuz Taque Slade, 22, of Marshall was arrested on a Harrison County warrant on Friday.
- Michael Andre Bailey, 49, of Marshall was arrested on two charges of theft felony with more than two convictions on Saturday.
- Rhonda Joyce Green, 44, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
- Kenneth John Ruelas, 42, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Khalid Ahmaad Barther, 19, of Marshall was arrested on charges of speeding, expired vehicle registration, no liability insurance and display wrong registration sticker on Saturday.
- Jordan Leigh Jones, 25, of Waskom was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated first offense on Saturday.
- Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault/bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
- Roy Daniel Mayfield, 72, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Sunday.
- Chloie Renee Hart, 17, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of interfere with emergency telephone call on Sunday.
- Kendrick Wayne Cooper, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of theft less than $100 on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, 600 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
- Burglary, 500 block of Cedar Street, Friday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 300 block of Interstate 20, Friday
- Warrant issued by other agency, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- DWI first offense, 500 block of Plantation Lane, Saturday
- Assault family violence, 2400 block of Matthewson Drive, Saturday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1400 block of Julie Street, Sunday
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 400 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 200 block of Pope Street, Sunday
- Theft, 1800 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Criminal mischief between $100 and $750, 400 block of West Burleson Street, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 3700 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Sunday
- Interfere with emergency call, 3700 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Sunday
The following incidents were reported Monday for the last 24-hour shift of the Marshall Fire Department:
- 9 emergency medical calls
- 1 engine assist
- 1 unauthorized burning incident
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Eli Rodney Fisher, 41, of Longview was arrested on a charge of display fictitious motor vehicle registration on Friday.
- Joe Allen Oldham, 49, of Marshall was arrested for revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Brian Joseph Webb, 37, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of burglary of habitation on Friday.
- Shawna Gayle Wooten, 46, of Harleton was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of vehicle and violation of probation/burglary of habitation on Saturday.
- David Alcantara Jr., 32, of Marshall was arrested for violation of probation/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday.
- Kevin James Hall, 43, of Shreveport was arrested for revocation of probation/theft of property between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Israel Palma-Gonzalez, 21, of Harleton was arrested for revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Buster James Perry, 46, of Longview was arrested for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Jalon Larae Ward, 23, of Marshall was arrested for violation of probation/assault of a public servant on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft of property, Hallsville, Sunday: Diesel fuel stolen.
- Burglary of building, Marshall, Sunday: TV, speakers, window A/C unit taken.
- Burglary of habitation, Harleton, Friday: Microwave, TV, bedding stolen.
- ID theft, Longview, Thursday: ID info stolen.
- ID theft, Hallsville, Thursday: ID info stolen.
- Assault, Longview, Sunday: Woman assaulted by neighbor.