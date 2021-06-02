Editor’s note: A backlog of arrests from HCSO are being reported due to vacations.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Patrick Brendan Abernathy was arrested May 21 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Stephen Lionel Mabry was arrested May 21 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Jayton Markel Sanders was arrested May 21 on charges of violation of probation/engaging in organized criminal activity.
Taishauna Lanae Willie was arrested May 23 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, safety seat system, fail to report change of address and no drivers license.
Johnny Lee Epps Jr. was arrested May 23 on charges of violation of probation/third or more DWI.
Jennifer Nicole McGee was arrested May 24 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Clinton George Stoker Jr. was arrested May 24 on charges of contempt of court/disobedience of court.
Dequallian Dequan Thomas was arrested May 24 on charges of public intoxication.
James Edward Weesner was arrested May 24 on charges of fail to present drivers license, driving while license invalid, no license plate, operating vehicle without registration inside, no insurance, fail to change address, containing loose materials and an MPD traffic related warrant.
Shelby Brianne Dobson was arrested May 25 on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport.
Donovan Resheem Samuel was arrested May 25 on charges of murder and parole violation and an MPD charge for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brandy Matheal Rudd was arrested May 25 on charges of public intoxication.
Tanya Lynell Garrett was arrested May 25 on charges of credit card/debit card abuse elderly.
Silvestre Moreno was arrested May 25 on charges of aggravated assault date/housemember/ family with a weapon.
Collin Dale Bradley was arrested May 26 on charges of violation of probation/interfering with an emergency call.
Megan Clydette Temple was arrested May 26 on charges of unsafe speed and rider not secured by a safety belt.
Brendyn Coy Hopper was arrested May 26 on charges of public intoxication.
Cedric Anthony Lewis was arrested May 27 on charges of DWI, BAC more than .15.
Caleb Lee Baker was arrested May 28 on charges of accident involving injury.
Justin Amahd Marable was arrested May 28 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated robbery.
Teresa Lajoyce Turner was arrested May 28 on multiple traffic related warrants from MPD, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tamper/fabrication with intent to impair an investigation.
Jeremie Dejuan McGowan was arrested May 28 on charges of driving while license invalid and multiple MPD traffic warrants.
Bobby McCrary was arrested May 28 on charges of theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Rodney Dewayne Muckleroy was arrested May 29 on charges of driving while license invalid, open container, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Charles Lawrence Smith was arrested May 29 on charges of a MPD warrant for no liability insurance and open container.
Christopher Bernard McCray was arrested May 29 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Anthony Lujuan Brown was arrested May 29 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Adrian Ramirez was arrested May 29 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Harold Lee was arrested May 30 on charges of public intoxication.
Johnathan Adam Heslep was arrested May 31 on charges of defective equipment, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest/detention and resisting arrest search or transport.
William Harry Pierce Jr. was arrested May 31 on charges of terroristic threat.
Reginald Trayvon Larry was arrested June 1 on charges of a Harrison County warrant for drug possession.
Maxine Alissandra Leitz was arrested June 1 on charges of public intoxication.
Michael Shane Williams was arrested June 1 on charges of a parole violation.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
William Brandon Greenhill, 20, was arrested June 1 on charges of DWI.
Tnyia Shana Brightman, 18, was arrested June 1 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Zayra Virginia Agular, 30, was arrested June 1 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A deadly conduct charge was reported June 1 in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue.
A terroristic threat of family/household was reported June 1 in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard.
A theft under $100 was reported June 1 at Walmart.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 1 at Walmart.