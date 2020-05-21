Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Ryne Taylor Lisman, 35, of Marshall was arrested May 19 for assault causes bodily injury.
Joseph Scott Cloninger was arrested May 19 on charges of theft of material aluminum, bronze, copper or brass.
Zachery Allen Salmon, 35, of Marshall was arrested May 19 for assault causes bodily injury.
Phillip Ray Lilley was arrested May 19 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Samar LaQuentlan Jones, 40, of Marshall was arrested May 19 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Lisa Mae Sawyer, 48, of Marshall was arrested May 19 for driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Daviquae Quanshae Watson, 24, of Marshall was arrested May 19 on four charges associated with traffic incidents/violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury was reported May 19 in the 2500 block of Cedarcrest Drive.
A traffic incident/violation was reported May 19 at North Alamo/East Grand streets.
An assault family/housemember by impeding breath/circulation was reported May 19 in the 1000 block of East Austin Street.
An assault family violence/non aggravated was reported May 19 in the 1400 block of Warren Drive.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jessica Danielle Brimhall was arrested May 19 on charges of criminal trespass.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.