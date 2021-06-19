Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Alvontre Dishun Johnson was arrested Thursday for two Marion County warrants.
Jakeous Jamal Johnson was arrested Thursday for murder.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Lamar Alexander was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance.
Edward Lee Jones Jr was arrested on Thursday for possession of a controlled substance.
Keri Channell Leary was arrested on Thursday for possession of marijuana and a Panola County warrant.
Dennis Dean Shaw was arrested on Thursday for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Bryan Willet was arrested on Thursday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.