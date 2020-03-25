Arrests by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
John R. Younger was arrested March 23 on charges of contempt of court/disobedience of court.
Nicholas Adam Hale was arrested March 23 on a Harrison County warrant and Federal Prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s service.
Alex Christopher Hinton was arrested March 23 on charges of theft for less than 10 head of livestock, less than $20,000 enhanced.
Terry Lee Wilcox was arrested March 23 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal mischief was reported March 23 in Marshall when a door was damaged in the house.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Gary Lee Webb, 41, of Marshall, was arrested March 23 on charges of criminal trespass.
Ricky Randell Robbins, 50, of Marshall, was arrested March 23 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
A theft of a firearm was reported March 23 in the 300 block of Oakwood Estates Boulevard.
Drunkeness was reported March 23 on Victory and 1998.
A deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm was reported March 24 in the 700 block of Summitt Street.