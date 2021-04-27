Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Rhonda Elaine Daniels, 36, of Marshall was arrested Friday for assault family violence.
Candace Nicole Borden, 37, of Marshall was arrested Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Kristofer Anthony Johnson, 26, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for drunkenness.
Octavein Jaquan Richardson, 21, of Marshall was arrested Friday for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Demarquis Keshawn Vaughn, 21, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance and drunkenness.
Teoianna Kishay Stewart, 20, of Marshall was arrested Friday for drunkenness.
Tory Donelle Foster, 39, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for terroristic threats to a family or household member.
Edwin Ronald Cantarero-Veliz, 35, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported on Friday on E Grand Ave.
Assault family violence was reported on Friday on Buena Vista Dr.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Drunkenness was reported on Friday on East End and Pinecrest.
Burglary of a building was reported on Saturday on W Loop 390.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family members was reported on Sunday on E Austin St.
Terroristic threat of a family or household member was reported on Sunday on N Franklin St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Wayne Clampet was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Ceclilia Davis was arrested on Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering or fabricating evidence.
Regina Haygood was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Michael Wayne Murry was arrested on Friday for possession of a drug paraphernalia and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Ronald Gene Parker was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated for the second time.
Jennifer Michelle Patterson was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication.
Markeith Devon Williams was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.