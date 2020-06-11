Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Nikkolas Ecarlyia Evans, 26, of Marshall was arrested June 10 on charges associated with miscellaneous traffic incidents/violations.
Angelo Maurice Warren, 59, of Marshall was arrested June 9 on charges of littering.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An aggravated assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon was reported June 9 in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported June 9 in the 2300 block of Lane Lewis Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Eric Blake Eakin was arrested June 9 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Eric Derrell Jenkins was arrested June 9 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and interfer with emergency call.
Twanna Gail Martin was arrested June 9 on violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams.
Terry Louis Thomas was arrested June 9 on charges of tampering with government record defraud/harm.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of a firearm was reported May 29 in Longview when a handgun was stolen out a residence.
A theft of property was reported June 8 in Marshall when a backhoe was stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported June 8 in Longview when a truck trailer was broken into and a door and window was damaged.
An assault family violence was reported June 8 in Waskom when a family member was assault by a parent.
A criminal trespass was reported June 9 in Harleton when an ex boyfriend trespassed.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported June 9 in Marshall when guns were stolen.