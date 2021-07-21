Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Jason Dewayne Johnson was arrested July 20 on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Tammy Rane Johnson was arrested July 20 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating a vehicle with an expired license plate, possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia, operate a vehicle with expired license plate, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to report non-injury accident to police and failure to drive in a single lane.
Angela Jean Schwas-Lopez was arrested July 20 on multiple Kaufman County warrants on possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. She also had charges for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Justin Lee Davis was arrested July 20 on possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.
Lawrence Timothy McTigue was arrested July 20 on possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Donovan Schu was arrested July 20 on evading arrest detention.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
William Kelly Howell was arrested July 20 on charges associated with a warrant from Bradley County (Arkansas) for contempt of court.
Jonathan Lee Nelson was arrested July 20 on charges associated with a MPD warrant for no insurance.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 20 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
An aggravated robbery was reported July 20 in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard South.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported July 20 in the 600 block of South Garrett Street.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported July 20 on South Allen/Alexander.
Organized retail theft more than $100, less than $750 was reported in the 1800 block of North East End Boulevard.
An Assault Family Violence was reported July 20 in the 100 block of West Travis Street.
A Theft of Property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue/Dollar General.