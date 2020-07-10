Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Douglas Crocker was arrested July 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Blake Tyner Harris was arrested July 7 on charges of tampering with a witness.

Mason Eugene Morgan was arrested July 7 on violation of probation/theft of property more than $1,500, less than $20,000.

Johnathan Recasner Shannon was arrested July 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.

Chance Tyrone Stoker was arrested July 7 on possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patsy Jean Tackett was arrested July 7 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.

Kenneth Dean Washington was arrested July 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

John Keith Weaver Jr. was arrested July 8 on charges of driving while intoxicated, BAC greater than .15.

Lacandreal Whitehead was arrested July 7 on charges of theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.

There were no incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Marina Hernandez Youngblood, 63, of Marshall, was arrested July 8 on charges of DWI with open alcohol container, resisting arrest search or transport and two traffic related charges.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Burglary of a vehicles was reported July 8 in the 700 block of 6th Street.

Credit card or debit card abuse with the elderly was reported July 8 in the 600 block of Country Club Drive.