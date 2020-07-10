Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Douglas Crocker was arrested July 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Blake Tyner Harris was arrested July 7 on charges of tampering with a witness.
Mason Eugene Morgan was arrested July 7 on violation of probation/theft of property more than $1,500, less than $20,000.
Johnathan Recasner Shannon was arrested July 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
Chance Tyrone Stoker was arrested July 7 on possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patsy Jean Tackett was arrested July 7 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
Kenneth Dean Washington was arrested July 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
John Keith Weaver Jr. was arrested July 8 on charges of driving while intoxicated, BAC greater than .15.
Lacandreal Whitehead was arrested July 7 on charges of theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
There were no incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marina Hernandez Youngblood, 63, of Marshall, was arrested July 8 on charges of DWI with open alcohol container, resisting arrest search or transport and two traffic related charges.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a vehicles was reported July 8 in the 700 block of 6th Street.
Credit card or debit card abuse with the elderly was reported July 8 in the 600 block of Country Club Drive.