Editor’s note: Today’s report is extended due to city closures.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Ryan Wayne Walley, 45, was arrested Feb. 15 on charges associated with a traffic incident/violation.
Robyn Patricia Minatrea, 33, was arrested Feb. 15 on charges associated with a traffic incident/violation.
Jokevion Zajuan Leary, 22, was arrested Feb. 16 on charges of criminal trespass.
Robert Laverne Jones, 51, was arrested Feb. 16 on charges of drunkenness.
James Clinton Morris, 52, was arrested Feb. 16 on a warrant from another agency.
Yewerist Andrew Deramus, 35, was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of assault family violence.
Leobardo Benitez Bautista, 40, was arrested Feb. 15 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm and criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750.
Gary Lee Webb, 42, was arrested Feb. 17 on charges of drunkenness.
Michael Health Emmons, 31, was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of driving with license invalid.
Willie James Hudson, 51, was arrested Feb. 21 on possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Taylor Smith, 28, was arrested Feb. 20 on charges associated with a traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Deadly conduct was reported Feb. 12 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
Theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 12 in the 600 block of East End Blvd.
Theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Feb. 12 in the 1000 block of South Washington Ave.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Feb. 12 on I20/Hwy. 69 South.
Theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Feb. 14 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
Criminal mischief was reported Feb. 14 in the 400 block of W. Burleson St.
Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 15 in the 600 block of Locust St.
Criminal trespass was reported Feb. 16 in the 1300 block of Paula St.
Drunkenness was reported Feb. 16 in the 1600 block of W. Grand Ave.
Drunkenness was reported Feb. 17 in the 600 block of S. Grove St.
An agg. assault against date/family/housemember with a weapon was reported Feb. 17 in the 1500 block of MLK Blvd.
Assault family violence was reported Feb. 18 in the 100 block of Fairview St.
A simple assault was reported Feb. 20 in the 500 block of Elmwood St.
Driving with license invalid was reported Feb. 20 in the 1100 block of E. Pinecrest Dr.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Feb. 21 in the 100 block of Fir Trail.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 22 in the 1900 block of Morrison St.